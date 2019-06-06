Colonial Heights Police see the initiative as a way to interact with citizens, find out areas of concern

The Colonial Heights Police Department’s new initiative “Cops in the Community” was well received by business owners and the community.

An olive branch of sorts, “Cops in the Community” was created to provide an opportunity for members of the CHPD to meet and discuss topics of concern or interest such as: neighborhood crime, recruitment, volunteer opportunities, upcoming events, and services provided by the department.

The department’s public invite included, “We would love to meet and talk with you.”

During the month of May, CHPD members took turns visiting various businesses that participated including McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Cakes and Moore Bakery, Arby’s, Hardee’s and Dance’s Sporting Goods.

The new program was a win-win situation.

Individuals that stopped by to say hi were encouraged by the CHPD to make a purchase to support the great local businesses that made the meet and greet opportunity possible.

At Dance's Sporting Goods, Captain William Anspach sat at a table covered with handouts and swag and engaged in conversation with customer Briun Greene of Petersburg.

“I was shopping for a gun case because I’ll be flying with a gun for the first time and TSA requires you to have one." Greene said. “When I saw the police department here, I asked them, 'What are you guys doing here?' I thought it was exactly what they should be doing. I think it’s their duty to present themselves to the public for Q & A.”

Greene asked Anspach why the department has police posted around the clock on the Colonial Heights side of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.

“I thought it was a warning that people need to behave; what happens on your side of the bridge will not be tolerated on our side of the bridge,” said Greene.

Anspach’s response in Greene’s words, “It’s a Prisoner Exchange Point. The CHPD exchanges prisoners with other counties at that location. And, it’s an unofficial admin spot. They work on paperwork not with a radar gun.”

Shoppers welcomed the police presence beside the fishing rods, camouflage wear and hunting knives.

Hopewell resident Ron VanHaren introduced himself to Captain Steven Groat and Detective Adam Brandeberry and asked questions concerning concealed and stolen weapons.

“I think what they’re doing is great!" said Michael Rubio, a Dance's shopper who retired from the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office after 27 years. "We do it in Chesterfield all the time. People need to interact with officers other than just emergency, violent incidents or even a traffic stop. This is really good for the community.”

Chief of Police Jeffrey W. Faries appeared very approachable drinking a cup of coffee at The Bear’s Den snack bar located across the room from the gun counter.

“We get to meet the public, and they get to ask questions such as traffic enforcement for profit which is not the case at all," Faries said. "When we issue a ticket our goal is to change the person’s behavior.”

Faries said the outing at Dance was the department's seventh. Usually, he recalled, they will get a handful of shoppers to interact with them.

“We’ve gotten some tips from people about wrongdoings in their neighborhood, so we’ll check it out," he said "A goal of ours is for the community to get to know their police officers. If you get to know them, it opens up communication. We want to know the concerns of our residents and citizens,” stated Faries.

Seated on a stool across from Faries, Eddie Ellington of Colonial Heights shared, “I think it’s a great idea, and I think the CHPD does a good job.”

Sgt. Renee Walters stated, “We are always happy to meet citizens and visitors to this area while supporting our businesses at the same time.”

Dance’s Sporting Goods owner Marlon Dance thinks the program itself is a really good thing.

“Already this morning, we’ve had several people come in and they’ve been able to chat with them. The fact that they wanted to come and set up was a great thing," said Dance. “Anytime they would like to return…they are welcome at Dance’s Sporting Goods. We’d love to host them again in the Fall.”

