KEYSER - Bonnie's Bus is returning to Keyser.

A 45-foot state-of-the-art mammography vehicle operated by WVU Hospitals, Bonnie’s Bus will be at the Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Dr., Keyser, on Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bonnie’s Bus offers 3D digital mammograms, as well as breast cancer information. A doctor’s order is required for screening.

Medicare, Medicaid, WVBCCSP and all private insurances are accepted, and funds are available to cover the cost of a mammogram for uninsured West Virginia women over the age of 40.

For further information, or to schedule an appointment, call 304-788-1321.



