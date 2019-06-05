KEYSER - A portion of state Route 46 that goes through Keyser will be dedicated Thursday in memory of long-time Keyser volunteer firemen Robert P. Dorsey.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A portion of state Route 46 that goes through Keyser will be dedicated Thursday in memory of long-time Keyser volunteer firemen Robert P. Dorsey.

The stretch of highway, which coincides with West Piedmont Street, was traveled by Dorsey for countless years as he answered fire calls from his Gilmore Street home.

Dorsey had been a member of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department for 78 years, until his health forced him to retire in 2011.

The choice of highway to be dedicated in his name is therefore especially appropriate since it fronts the new Keyser Fire Station No. 1.

Dorsey passed away on Sept. 19, 2018, at the age of 98.

The dedication ceremony will be held at noon Thursday at the intersection of Armstrong and West Piedmont streets, or where the new portion of Route 46 comes out onto West Piedmont Street. There, a sign dedicating the highway will be unveiled.

Everyone is welcome to attend.