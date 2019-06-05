Incumbent says nondisclosures show 'dishonesty is on full display,' while Morrissey aide calls them errors, not omissions

PETERSBURG — State Sen. Rosalyn R. Dance launched an attack on her opponent attack Wednesday, criticizing Joseph D. Morrissey for not being transparent about his political expenditures and choosing to "thumb his nose" at the voters of the 16th Senate District over reporting of those expenses.

"Once again, his dishonesty is on full display," Dance said in a statement released by her campaign less than a week before Tuesday's Democratic primary.

Meanwhile, Morrissey's campaign manager, Whitney Spears, said any issue over the reporting "has been resolved," and she took full responsibility for any glitch in the paperwork.

"This was an oversight on my end," Spears said in an email to The Progress-Index. "The expenses were submitted, but were not processed correctly."

According to the latest finance reports filed by the candidates prior to the primary, Morrissey's camp reported $21,600 in expenses between April 1 and May 30. Of that, $20,000 was listed as expenditures — $10,000 to Richmond-based Wythken Printing for campaign mailers, and $10,000 to Radio One for advertising on its four Richmond-area radio stations. The additional $1,600 was listed as in-kind contributions — $600 in campaign T-shirts from Hopewell-based CelebriTees and $1,000 in brochures from Wythken.

In her statement, Dance railed against Morrissey for not reporting the cost of 10 billboards his campaign put up in late April highlighting reported blight in Petersburg, including photos of the former Ramada Inn property off Interstate 95. The billboards excoriated Dance for not doing anything about blight, saying "After 30 years, Petersburg needs a change."

"He claims he has only two expenditures," Dance said, adding, "Everyone knows campaigns are filled with expenditures, large and small."

Spears said that the billboard expense was reported, but a review of the online records from the state Department of Elections showed no specific mention of billboards.

Among the other "obvious egregious omissions," as Dance termed them, were his boosted videos on Facebook, and cookouts and pizza parties sponsored by the campaign, including one in Dinwiddie County. Spears said Brothers Pizza donated all the pizzas for the Dinwiddie event.

"This is a slap in the face to the voters and to the law which requires complete transparency," Dance said. "Voters deserve to know what is being spent in a campaign and on what. Mr. Morrissey chooses to thumb his nose at the very people he claims to want to represent."

On the final records, Morrissey reported 12 cash contributions of more than $100 during the reporting period, totaling $54,000. The two largest were contributions of $25,000 each from his personal account and from his business account, Morrissey & Goldman LLC.

For the same period, Dance reported 96 cash contributions of more than $100, totaling $131,025. Most of them were from business and government political-action committees. The largest donations were $11,000 from the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and $10,000 from The Way Ahead, Gov. Ralph S. Northam's PAC.

The Virginia Public Access Project also reported a total of post-period donations to the Dance campaign totaling $5,500. The largest of those, $2,000, came from the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association.

Under state law, candidates who receive contributions in the 11 days prior to the campaign must provide accelerated reports. Morrissey's campaign reported no such donations.

