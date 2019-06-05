CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield County Public Library is hosting a series of programs that highlight local women, past and present, who have made significant contributions in their careers. The first program will focus on women in the banking industry. Morgan McCoy, a historical impersonator will act out the role of Maggie Walker. Walker was a native Richmonder, who was the first African-American woman bank president in the U.S.

McCoy and Sonabank Chief Retail Officer Ann-Cabell Williams will participate in a panel discussion facilitated by local historian Sandy Satterwhite. The program is scheduled on Saturday, June 8, 2-4 p.m., Enon Library, 1801 Enon Church Road, Chester. Registration is required.

Other programs will highlight medicine and education.

For more information or to register, visit library.chesterfield.gov or call 804-751-CCPL.