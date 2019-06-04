SHORT GAP - With six seniors receiving their diplomas “by remote,” Frankfort High School officially graduated the Class of 2019 Saturday afternoon in the school gymnasium.

The six class members were in Charleston during the ceremony to participate in the state baseball tournament and were able to participate by Facetime on classmate Raegan Knotts’ cell phone. In addition, their seats in the graduate section in the gym were marked with a baseball and team t-shirt. Meanwhile, in Charleston, the players were declared as graduated and were able to switch the tassels on their ball caps from right to left.

Salutatorian Ethan Clark was introduced to speak to the audience by William Kegg, and co-valedictorians Ein Clark and Alexandra Griffith were introduced by Trevor Witt and Mallory Howdyshell, respectively.

Principal Joe Riley and vice principal Kelly Haines announced the 2019 inductee into the Frankfort Hall of Fame - retired PRO officer Kam Jeffries.

Superintendent Shawn Dilly pronounced the seniors as graduated, and Riley and Haines presented then with their diplomas.

Alexandra Rozas sang the National Anthem to open the program, and Sydney Northcraft gave the farewell to bring it to a close.

The FHS Concert Band under the direction of Roger Walker provided music for the ceremony.







