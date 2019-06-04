A Fort Worth, Texas, teacher could lose her job after she sent multiple tweets to President Donald Trump, including one asking him to "round up" illegal students.

The teacher, Georgia Clark, reportedly thought the tweets were private messages, according to The Washington Post.

The Fort Worth school district says it is investigating and planned to discuss her future at a meeting Tuesday night. She's been on administrative leave since late May.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” Clark said in one tweet.

In another tweet, she said, "Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated."

She also wrote, "The Mexicans refuse to honor our flag."

Clark, who teaches English at Carter-Riverside High School, has worked for the school district since 1998. She has had past violations, the Post says, including making derogatory remarks to students.