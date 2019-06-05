KEYSER - The Mineral County Technical Center held its annual commencement Friday evening, presenting certificates and awards to a number of students from Keyser and Frankfort, as well as those in the adult education program.

Principal Loretta Mick served as emcee for the program, following the processional by Darwin Gough and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Hannah Marie Iman and Adam Nicholas Iser.

Scott Furey presented the outstanding graduates and also gave out special awards.

Taylor Madison Layton, who received her certification in Marketing Management, gave the graduation address.

Superintendent Shawn Dilly, assisted by assistant superintendent Dwight Williams, director of curriculum and instruction Scott Staley, MCTC faculty and staff and members of the Mineral County Board of Education, presented each student with his or her certificate.

Dominic Francis Shultz, who received his certificate in the ProStart program, gave closing remarks.