PETERSBURG — Delta Community Service Foundation Inc. will host a "Seafood Festival" on Saturday, June 22, 3-6 p.m. at 2951 S. Crater Road.

This fundraising event will include food, music and an opportunity for fellowship. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs.

Tickets are $35 per person. Nixon's Catering will serve all-you-can-eat cole slaw, baked beans, hush puppies and lemonade, sweet or unsweetened tea with: fried shrimp, steamed shrimp, fried fish and minced pork barbecue.

This event is eat in only. No takeout plates allowed.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Tickets may be purchased by contacting Mickey Backus at 804-526-5320 or Thomila Wilson at 804-894-7227. Tickets may also be purchased online at http://www.deltacommunityservicefoundation.org

Proceeds from the event will help the Foundation provide programs to benefit the local community.