Tuesday

Jun 4, 2019 at 3:04 PM


CHARLESTON - The West Virginia Press Association, in cooperation with Sen. Craig Blair and the Senate Finance Committee, is preparing periodic informational graphics to assist with our coverage of the West Virginia Legislature.

This first graphic deals with higher education and directly affects WVU Potomac State College.