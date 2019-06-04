Longtime newspaperman turned B&B innkeeper was 74

George R. Fain, the bearded and baritone-voiced former publisher of The Progress-Index who guided the Petersburg-based newspaper through some very trying times in the 1990s, has died at the age of 74.

Fain died May 30 at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, N.C., not far from his hometown of Hendersonville, N.C. He had been battling dementia for several years.

Fain was publisher of The Progress-Index from 1990 to 1999. He was at the helm of the newspaper through a change of ownership, as well as the tornado that ripped through Old Towne Petersburg and ripped apart a Walmart in Colonial Heights.

Fain also was the publisher when The Progress-Index was mulling a move from its longtime Franklin Street headquarters to what then was a new and burgeoning business area along the Dimmock Parkway corridor in Colonial Heights. Talk of the move created both political and business tension in Petersburg and Colonial Heights, but in the end, The Progress-Index stayed where it was, and the location it was going to take is now home to a bank.

Bill Atkinson, the newspaper’s assistant editor, was a political reporter and features editor during Fain’s tenure. He remembered Fain “as the epitome of a true Southern gentleman” who was quick with a smile and a kind word.

“I do not recall ever seeing George get rattled … ever,” Atkinson said. “I’m sure there were some of those times, but he never let them get to him. If he ever got upset about something, that anger passed like a springtime rain shower, and George never let any hard feelings linger. I know my parents really enjoyed reading his Sunday columns, and I recall Mama frequently saying to me, ‘Tell Mr. Fain I said so-and-so about such-and-such.’”

Fain was a graduate of Davidson College and served in the Army as a lieutenant in the Adjutant General corps. At the age of 29, he became publisher of the Times-News, his hometown newspaper. In addition to Hendersonville and Petersburg, his career took him to Greenville, S.C., Conyers, Ga.,, Tarboro, N.C. and Lumberton, N.C.

He was a firm believer in community volunteerism, serving in various capacities for the local chambers of commerce, United Ways and education alliances along the path his career took him.

Progress-Index Editor Pat Sharpf, who joined the newspaper's staff shortly after Fain took the reins as publisher, remembers his passion for community involvement.

"George Fain was a good man, not pretentious in any way, just a kind human being who believed in working to make our community a better place to live and work. He was a great role model in that regard," she said. "I remember he cared deeply about supporting the local United Way and would give a heartfelt plea each year for us to join him in donating to that organization.

Fain also loved to sing and was active in local theater groups and chorales.

"I am saddened by the news of his passing," Sharpf added, "our loss is heaven's gain. I can close my eyes and see George singing joyously with the angels in heaven."

Later in life, he and his wife, Becky, operated a bed-and-breakfast, the Inn at Iris Meadows, in Waynesville, N.C. But newspapering never left his blood, as for a short while, he doubled as the innkeeper in Waynesville and the general manager for the Union (S.C.) Daily Times in 2011.

In addition to his wife, Fain is survived by a son, Christopher Fain; a daughter, Jill Britt Hunt; four grandchildren, one brother and a large extended family.

A funeral service will be held June 8 in Hendersonville, followed by burial in the family plot at Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville.