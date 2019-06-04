MARTINSBURG – Four men - including two from Elk Garden - were sentenced Monday to a combined 116 months incarceration for their roles in a methamphetamine conspiracy, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

MARTINSBURG – Four men - including two from Elk Garden - were sentenced Monday to a combined 116 months incarceration for their roles in a methamphetamine conspiracy, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Corey Bircher, of Elk Garden, was sentenced to 37 months incarceration. Bircher, 26, pled guilty to one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in February 2019.

Bircher admitted to having a .357 revolver during a methamphetamine distribution crime in February 2018 in Mineral County.

Steve William Gray, of Luray, Virginia, was sentenced to 18 months incarceration. Gray, 39, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

He admitted to conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine from August 2017 to June 2018 in Mineral, Hardy, and Hampshire counties.

Tyler Allen Whitacre, of Elk Garden, was sentenced to 15 months incarceration. Whitacre, 25, pled guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine in March 2019.

Whitacre admitted to selling methamphetamine in January 2018 in Mineral County.

Joseph Nathaniel Hagan, of Petersburg, was sentenced to 46 months incarceration. Hagan, 36, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in March 2019.

Hagan admitted to distributing methamphetamine in January 2018 in Hampshire County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the cases on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The West Virginia State Police, and the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.





