By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - “We’re celebrating the 261.We’re celebrating every single member, every single one,” said FFA advisor Carol Webb as Mineral County FFA members gathered recently for their annual awards.

Mineral County was recently recognized as the largest FFA chapter in the state and its members are excelling in not only agricultural fields, but as good citizens and leaders.

As the awards began, FFA advisor Julie Sions remembered the late Terry Cannon as a leader whose attitude and creativity showed in all he did.

Sions presented the annual award given in Cannon’s memory to Kiaira Iser, recognizing her leadership, caring, involvement and support others. Sions presented the award in place of Cannon’s daughter, Angel Cannon Conley, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

FFA advisor Brent Ebert presented this year’s Jr. Bowers Award, noting that he was a worker and always one to lend a helping hand.

These are some of the qualities that earned Ethan Markle and Paul Miltenberger the Jr. Bowers Award for doing what needs done and living to serve.

“Matthew Rexrode was our president, a state officer and most of all our friend,” said Webb. “He believed in the blue and gold.”

Recognizing Laicey Dolly with the annual Outstanding FFA Member in memory of Rexrode, Webb noted, “She has excelled for us.”

The award was presented by Carl Rexrode in memory of his brother.

Preparing for graduation, all senior FFA members received their honor cords to wear at their respective graduation ceremonies.

“Some of you started with us as eighth graders and some of you started with us this year,” said Sions. “We have enjoyed watching you grow, not just in height, but in character. We have enjoyed seeing you accomplish your goals.”