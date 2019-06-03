CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with north central West Virginia residents in June to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.



The meetings will include two locations in Mineral County.

Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

June 3: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Fairview Senior Center, 404 Main St., Fairview June 4: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Mineral County Commission Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser June 5: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Preston County Commission Annex, 106 W. Main St., Kingwood June 8: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Booth at Monongalia General Hospital Health Fair, 1200 JD Anderson Drive, Morgantown June 13: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.—Booth at Harrison Power Station Health Fair June 17: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Tucker County Senior Center, 217 Senior Lane, Parsons June 18: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at at WVU Olli, 5000 Green Bag Road, Morgantown June 18: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at the Mineral County Fair, RR 28, Fort Ashby June 19: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Road, Grafton June 19: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at the Mineral County Fair, RR 28, Fort Ashby June 20: 8 a.m. – Noon — Booth at Fort Martin Power Station Health Fair June 20: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at the Mineral County Fair, RR 28, Fort Ashby June 21: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at the Mineral County Fair, RR 28, Fort Ashby June 24: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Barbour County Senior Center, 47 Church St., Philippi June 25: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W. Second St., Weston June 26: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Upshur County Senior Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon June 26: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Upshur Volunteer Fire Department, 9797 Old Elkins Road, Ellamore June 27: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Randolph County Senior Center, 5th and Railroad Ave., Elkins June 28: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.—Mobile Office Hours at Harrison County Senior Center, 500 West Main St., Clarksburg

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”



The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.



For more information, contact Pam Krushansky at (304) 741-5834.



