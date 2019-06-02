Hopewell cycle event reminds Social Butterfly of fun times with Dad

Recently, I attended the first Downtown Thunder Bike Night and Cruise-In which took place in Hopewell behind the historic Beacon Theatre.

Thanks to Downtown Thunder’s creator Dino Lunsford, I had the thrill of rolling in on his 2000 Harley Road King which was featured in the American Bagger Magazine. Lunsford told me he built his Harley and road it to Sturgis on a charity ride in August of 2016.

Sturgis is a long-running motorcycle rally in Western SD; August 2-11 this year is the 79th anniversary for what many refer to as “Biker Heaven”.

Lunsford’s friend Marco Brownstein added, “I rode with Dino to Sturgis.” I told Brownstein, “My parents rode to Sturgis, but, the only sites I’ve been to in South Dakota are the Badlands and Mount Rushmore.”

At Downtown Thunder, Brownstein unveiled his custom built 2010 Harley Road King named Catalina for the camera-ready crowd.

Alicia Vaughan from Williamsburg rode with Dino to my place to pick me up for the big event. Vaughan rides a beautiful turquoise Harley Sportster 1200 which just so happened to match my shirt…naturally, I had to have my photo taken upon it.

Vaughan bought her ride last summer and shared, “I don’t ride alone, so I keep my bike in Chester where my riding buddies live.”

When asked what percent are women on the rides she’s been on, Vaughan responded, “I’d say thirty-five to forty…there are more now than before.”

Over 400 motorcycles and sixty-plus cars and trucks arrived to Downtown Thunder to share their “pride & joy” rides with the community.

I enjoyed music performed by the Pat Russell Band while checking out all the vehicles on display.

Jenny Walters of Chesterfield who works at Colonial Harley-Davidson and Old Towne’s Alibi shared, “I think this event is awesome…especially here. It’s a great turnout, and it’s only going to get better.”

Tommy Smith of Prince George proudly shared his 2003 Harley Road King 100 year Anniversary ride with me. Smith commented, “I shopped for ten years until I found what I wanted; I’ve had this bike for two years.”

I asked Smith why his license read “BL SKY”. He answered, “Because when I ride there’s nothing but blue skies from now on…the Allman Brothers.”

While checking out Dina Lunsford’s Ciao Bella Old Soul handmade jewelry, Dino's sister Dina and Dino’s mom Toni Lunsford gifted me with a cool black leather bracelet adorned with a bald eagle wrapped in a "Live to Ride; Ride to Live" banner. Toni said, “I want you to have this; you need to be a part of the biker community.”

While checking out the cool cars, I overheard Topeka Black of Hopewell excitedly say, “This is sexy!” Black was referring to Danny Andrews’ red 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. When asked what she finds so sexy about it, Black stated, “The whole detail of the truck…the color, the wheels, the whole thing.”

Tristen Ingraham (age 8) was quite impressed with the patriotic-looking Ford F350 2000 with numerous alterations owned by Ron Roberts of Chesterfield. Ingraham was in awe saying, “It has an Xbox in it!”

Retired from the Army, Roberts shared, “I dedicate my truck to the military and take it to hospitals where wounded Vets come out and look at it.” The tailgate has four medals painted on it and reads, “I Did Not Win These. I EARNED them.” Roberts also flies the American Flag in its bed.

Assistant City Manager of Hopewell Charles Dane commented about Downtown Thunder, “It is fantastic that so many groups and organizations want to be a part of all the great things happening in Hopewell.”

I’m no stranger to these types of shows having been raised on motorcycles. My father always had a motorcycle; I remember him having a Kawasaki and then a Suzuki. My mother had a Yamaha for a short time, however, she once wiped out on gravel; and, even though she was fine, she never got back on “any” motorcycle ever again… p-e-r-i-o-d.

When I was little, I liked handing my dad tools while he worked on his ride.

I'm definitely NOT encouraging others to do so, but I remember how my father would perform wheelies down the interstate with me seated behind him. He’d yell, “Hang on tight, and don’t go tellin’ your mother about this.”

My father and I attended Motorcycle Hill Climb Races where one-person gets two chances to drag race up the face of a challenging hill. The winner is the rider who conquers the hill the quickest or, if no one reaches the top, makes it the farthest.

I remember thinking the hill climbing sport was extremely dangerous because the riders would sometimes tumble backwards and bounce around while falling back down the steep incline.

A comical memory involving me at age six upon two wheels is one I’ll never forget. My oldest sister Lori and I received a mini bike for our riding pleasure. Upon my first solo without my father running alongside of me, I forgot how to brake; and, being too chicken to turn the handlebars, I just kept heading straight into Mr. Green Jeans immaculately, manicured lawn.

I’ll never forget seeing my neighbor bound out of his home wearing his signature blue jean bib overalls heading straight for me. I feared a wee bit for my life at that moment.

His Kelly Green grass was so perfect it looked like carpeting. Mr. Green Jeans was so proud of his grass... that I do believe the precision three-quarter inch edging around it…was meant to FRAME it.

After crossing his huge yard, I had to ride down a curb; I’m still amazed to this day that I didn’t wipe out. My Dad caught up with me thankfully before I did so.

If you’re looking for something fun to do, Downtown Thunder will be held on the first and third Thursday of the month until October; follow Downtown Thunder on Facebook for more information including who will be performing live at the event.

Kristi K. Higgins is a staff writer for The Progress-Index whose "Social Butterfly" column appears every Sunday in the Lifestyles section. Reach her at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.