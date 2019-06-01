Museum known for Civil War history hosts re-enactors from the American Revolution

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — A "Revolutionary" idea for a day of family fun at Violet Bank Museum just might turn into something ongoing, if the museum's assistant curator has his say.

Normally known for its role during the last months of the American Civil War, the museum welcomed Revolutionary War re-enactors and living historians last week to show visitors how life was like back in those days. Soldiers camped out on the grounds and demonstrated military hardware of the period. Others, like Violet Bank curator Wendy Alvis, wore a period costume and landed some prime shady real estate for the sun-soaked day.

"I'm knitting a scarf for one of the hard-fighting soldiers," Alvis said as she sat beneath the signature Cucumber Tree at the museum, protected somewhat from the 90s temperatures of the day.

Others, like Victoria Edwards, demostrated how citizens used to make lye soap.

“It has two ingredients: lard and lye," said Edwards, who has been making the soap since 2010. "It’s pretty simple to make. Make a tea using ashes from a hardwood fire. Then, take the liquid and mix it with lard to get soap.”

Edwards said she was inspired to make the soap after visiting a "Heritage Days' event in Southampton County. "I'm making it for them now," she added.

Museum neighbor Al Payne, brought his chihuahua, Buddy, to the event.

“I think it’s neat that the event is right here in the neighborhood and gives people a perspective of what it was like during the Revolutionary War,” he said.

He was particularly interested in the military re-enactments. When a bronze cannon was fired, Payne held his hands over Buddy's ears.

Jon Schmidt, a re-enactor with the Seventh Virginia Regiment, said events like this complement what is learned from the history books.

“History books tell us about the generals and politicians," the Chesterfield County resident said. "But we want to tell the story about the common soldier who fought for our freedom and liberty.”

While Violet Bank might be best remembered as a headquarters for Gen. Robert E. Lee during the Siege of Petersburg, the area that surrounds it has roots in the American Revolution.

In 1781, the Marquis de Lafayette commanded a group of French soldiers, known as Colonials, that launched artillery attacks from the northern bluffs of the Appomattox River onto British troops occupying Petersburg. According to legend, a British soldier is reported to have said, “Look! There are the Colonials, up on the Heights!” In 1905, that area became known as Colonial Heights..

Museum assistant curator Mike Poarch said the May 25 event was the first time he could recall Violet Bank hosting anything related to the Revolutionary War.

"It’s safe to say," Poarch noted, "this will be an annual event."

Kristi K. Higgins may be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.