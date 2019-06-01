Elimination of requirement to pass assessment seen as a step toward increasing diversity in Virginia's educational workforce

With a ceremonial stroke of the pen, Gov. Ralph S. Northam has signed legislation that education advocates say is the next step in restoring order to a system that they felt had gotten too chaotic over the years.

On Thursday, Northam put his name on identical House and Senate bills that significantly ease restrictions on teacher licensure in Virginia. The legislation abandons a state mandate that teachers with provisional licenses in Virginia public-school systems must pass a basic-skills assessment with a minimum score before the provisional clause be removed.

It also is seen as a step toward increasing diversity in the teaching ranks. Supporters said the present licensure requirements were barring minorities or those in low-income households from getting full-time licenses because the fees the provisional teacher had to pay to take the state-mandated assessment had gotten too expensive.

“If you go around Virginia, over half of our students are of color, but if you look at out teachers, only 17 percent of our teachers are of color,” Northam said. “So we need out teachers, our administrators to reflect our society. And the data will clearly show that when students are in classrooms that have teachers who look like them, their performance is much better.”

The legislation, which goes into effect July 1, had bipartisan support in both chambers of the 2019 General Assembly. Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, carried it in the House of Delegates, and the state Senate version was sponsored by Republican Mark J. Peake of Lynchburg.

Northam already had approved the bills, so Thursday’s event at Petersburg High School was more of a formality than anything else. PHS was chosen because Carroll Foy is a Petersburg native who graduated from the high school in 1999.

While a student at Virginia Military Institute, Carroll Foy said she was chastised by one of her instructors for asking too many questions. She recalled the instructor telling her, “You have an eighth-grade math level, and you’re holding the rest of the class back.”

“And I remember feeling embarrassed and shocked, but not really, because I knew what she said was true,” Carroll Foy said. She said she went “from classroom to classroom to classroom” at PHS, and many of her teachers were provisionally licensed who often left before the school year was completed because they could not afford to pay the fees out of their pockets.

“And I knew that if things had been different for me, I knew if I had a licensed, qualified teacher in the classroom consistently, and not had to see the faces of two or three different teachers in one year, then my outcome would have been different,” Carroll Foy said, “that I would not have had to go to Virginia Military Institute and have a tutor in every single class except for one, [physical education].”

She also said her stepmother, a teacher, has had to work as a long-term substitute because she could not afford the fee for the assessment, “and that is a challenge.”

“Standardized tests do not determine how effective a teacher is in the classroom or related to a student’s achievement,” Carroll Foy said, the latter part of her statement referencing the Standards of Quality assessments that public-school students must pass in order for the school system to gain state accreditation. SOLs have long been a thorn in the sides of teachers claiming they were being forced to “teach to the test.”

Peake, the Senate sponsor, said that Virginia schoolchildren “are entitled to a first-rate, world-class education.” He said the legislation also addresses economic development in Virginia because in order to be the best state to do business in, “we have to have a first-rate work force.”

Thursday’s ceremony came two days after Sen. Timothy M. Kaine, D-Va. hosted what he called a “question and answer and suggestion” forum that drew about 100 teachers and administrators from around the state to Virginia State University. The purpose of the session was to hear from educators not only about licensure reform but also teacher retention.

One of those who made suggestions was Dr. DeJuanna “Dee” Parker, a 1978 PHS graduate and career educator who is now an academic adviser at Lord Fairfax Community College in northern Virginia.

Parker said increasing a new teacher’s involvement in the community and showing them respect are two best practices for retention. New teachers should not let their community involvement be restricted to the classroom.

“I got connected with the Fauquier County community theater. I wanted to stay in Fauquier County schools because I wanted to be in the next play,” Parker said, drawing chuckles from the crowd.

But it also is about respecting the new teachers, she added,

“We throw our new teachers to the dogs,” Parker said. “We give them the hardest classes. We give them the most preparations. We give them the most challenges. We eat our own, and we tend not to respect them.”

A third area of retention is support from administration, she pointed out. While she said she rarely had a problem in her career, many new teachers she mentors will go to their supervisors with a problem, only to not have any resolution.

“If it was an unruly student, the student would be back in class in five minutes,” Parker said. “What does that do to the teacher’s sense of respect?”

“Schools do not need to be student-centered,” she concluded. “Teachers are already student-centered. Schools needs to be teacher-centered so that teachers can take care of students.”

Meg Gruber, a former president of the Virginia Education Association, said the role of social involvement in the students’ home lives has gotten to the point where it has become expected that teachers are supposed to add social services to their already crowded workload.

“We’ll just have the teachers do it and tie it to their licenses,” Gruber said, “And you wonder why they don’t want to teach?”

Gruber also called for an end to standardized testing for students because she said years ago, the state bought into the process' underlying message of “you can’t trust the teachers” to properly educate their students. That message still is being echoed today.

“I don’t know how we can unsell that bill of goods,” Gruber said.

Rodney Robinson of Richmond, the 2019 national Teacher of the Year, seconded that statement. “We must get rid of the testing culture and move to other competencies,” he said.

Robinson also said the classroom environment a student experiences affects the career decision they make. If the environment is not solid, then that student may be dissuaded from becoming a teacher.

“They don’t want to return to the scene of their trial,” Robinson said.

