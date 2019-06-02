Jenna McTaggart, Paul Miltenberger, Derek Beverlin, Sabraann McTaggart, and Mallory Howdyshell share a moment Friday evening as they prepare to graduate from the Mineral County Technical Center.

Jenna McTaggart, Paul Miltenberger, Derek Beverlin, Sabraann McTaggart, and Mallory Howdyshell share a moment Friday evening as they prepare to graduate from the Mineral County Technical Center.

For more on graduation ceremonies this weekend at the Tech Center, Frankfort and Keyser high schools, see the News Tribune next week!