By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

Just one week from today, the stage at The Indie on Main, Keyser, will transform into Truvy's Beauty Shop in Chinquapin Parish, LA. "Saucy hairdos, manicures...what's going on here?"

Dannagale Acord makes her directorial debut with one of America's most beloved plays, "Steel Magnolias" - exclusively presented by The Grant County Bank - which will open next Friday, June 7, and run two consecutive weekends, June 7-16. Performances will be on Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m., and on Sundays, 2 p.m.

To celebrate opening night, patrons will be treated to a slice of M & S Desserts' freshly baked creation of an Armadillo cake ("with grey icin'"). Some of you may remember this part in the movie when grouchy ol' Ouiser cuts off a big slice for Drum and gives him the rump and the tail. So funny!

The complimentary Armadillo cake will be available throughout the evening. Red velvet...yum!!

The play opens with discussion of Shelby's wedding day to her fiancé, Jackson, in the fictional northwestern Louisiana parish of Chinquapin at Truvy's in-home beauty parlour where the women regularly gather. It covers events over the next three years with Shelby's Type 1 diabetes and how the women interact at times with conflict but in the end resolved friends: Shelby's decision to have a child despite the complication that could result from her condition, Clairee's friendship with the curmudgeon Ouiser; Annelle's transformation from a shy, anxious newcomer in town to a good-time girl then repentant revival-tent Christian; and Truvy's relationships with the men in her family. Although the main storyline involves Shelby, her mother M'Lynn, and Shelby's medical battles, the underlying group friendship among all six women is prominent throughout the drama

At each performance, there will be a raffle of a Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa Cake - referred to in the "Steel Magnolias" film starring Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Darryl Hannah, and Julia Roberts.

In addition, there will be fresh-baked slices of Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa Cake for sale at the concession stand during each stage performance.

CAST AND CREW

Truvy Jones: Carrie Wolford

Annelle Dupuy Desoto: Jessica Miller

Clairee Belcher: Trish Morgan

Shelby Eatenton Latcherie: Delanie Blubaugh

M'Lynn Eatenton: Danise Whitlock

Ouiser Boudreaux: Danni Acord

Producer: The Indie on Main

Stage Manager: Vicki Wilt

Costumer: Danise Whitlock

Lighting/Sound Director: Jaiden Courrier

Official Photographer: Kristi Sowers

Official Videographer: Tyrin Musser

Public Relations: Trish Morgan

Another feature that The Indie is offering is a "Dinner and a Show" package with Candlewyck Inn, Keyser.

Here are the details for a delicious Southern dinner, with tickets to "Steel Magnolias,” VIP seating, complimentary slice of Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa Cake and autographed playbills.

Includes jalapeño poppers, choice of entree, potato, vegetable, sweet tea and red velvet cake! $75 couple

Choice of Entree:

Shrimp and Crab Claw Boil

Southern Fried Chicken

10 oz Sirloin Steak

Pork Tomahawk Steak with Grits

June 7 & 8 and 14 & 15 (Fridays and Saturdays)...seatings 4-6:30 p.m. (Show starts at 8 p.m.)

June 9 and 16 (Sundays)....will be served after the 2 p.m. show!

Call or message Candlewyck for advance tickets and dinner reservations...ask for the "Steel Magnolia Special!" 304- 788-6594, or visit Candlewyck's Facebook page.

Now.

I want to share something so personal, so intimate with all of you. Something that means so very much to me. It may seem corny and old-fashioned to some, and yes, I suppose it is. But, it's me, and it's real.

For you see, in my 61 years of life, I once was a happy, carefree little girl, and then as I grew into a young lady early in my teens, I lived through some of the most horrible, unmentionable things - things that hurt until I could cry no more, and the most cruel, heartbreaking things said and beat into my brain until I believed those ugly words - yet still, here I am.

Like all of you, I have loved and have been loved, and endured heartbreak and loss - yet here I am. There were times when I was loved, and it was difficult to believe that I was worthy of it - yet here I am.

Somehow, I found the courage to rise from those ashes and stand tall and proud, and I chose to reach down inside to find that long-lost courage I felt but could never muster.

I discovered that were such things as true friendships and a God who loved me regardless of my worthlessness. Then came high school, college life. Since then, marriage and two sons, and a life filled with baseball, football and baseball, and all things boys. I was now a person involved in the lives of my sons and their interests, and tried my very best to be a responsible example a mom should be and what a wife should be. Did I fall short? Well, yes certainly I did at times. Yet, here I am.

There was always the stage, though - where even in elementary school I discovered how it felt to be on the stage in a production of any kind. It became a place where I could be whomever I wanted, and yes, the applause was surprising...and thrilling!

Long after my sons reached adulthood and moved on with their own lives, the theater still called my name - and I longed to return there, to once again be part of of everything it offered. I continued to work full-time as I had done all of my married life, until the age of 54, when I was able to retire from my workaholic lifestyle.

Now, finally, I felt it was my time to do all of the things I had wanted to do. I hadn't because I was raising my family and taking care of my home. Now, it was time when I could devote my energies to writing my first book and my poetry, to volunteering in the community, and getting involved with the theater once again.

When auditions were announced for "Jesus Christ Superstar" in 2016, I was so excited because I was so familiar with the music, and I just loved this production. But, I had not been on stage in a production for well over 30 years. I waivered back and forth for weeks - hearing those long-ago voices in my head.

I gathered up my courage - knowing no one in the local community theater circle - grabbed up my confidence that I had built all through my career - and went to auditions. It was scary, I won't lie. I knew I would have to sing, but I had no idea what that entailed. I quickly found out that I would have to sing alone, and then do scales and group harmony. The most special (and surprising) thing about that was I was not nervous in the least! The music director of the show told me exactly what he needed, played the scales, and I discovered that I had a 5-octave range.

The positive feedback that I received from that audition was, well, amazing and inspiring. Daniel Chambers - thank you for your encouragement and inspiration.

Over the next two years, I would be part of six other productions (musicals and straight plays). Opportunities to be part of incredible casts, opportunities to sing and act (and dance - very few knew I had two knees replaced in 2015 in what I call the year from "hello,” AND that I have had major hip problems since "Superstar"). Also, I had opportunities to make new friends and wonderfully talented actors - and discovered friends who had the same love of theater and the stage.

All of this was more meaningful than anyone ever knew. It didn't matter to me whether I was the star of the show or not. It wasn't about being a star, or THE star.

There were so many times I had to step out of my comfort zone, and fellow castmates had no idea. But, I knew. I knew. And, when a production ended and we all parted ways, I took away with me such feelings of camaraderie, confidence and such personal accomplishment that I could hold close to my vest. It has meant everything.

Some may say that it's just community theater...that it's just a chance to get up on the stage and play. I have been criticized for just that. To some, maybe it is. But to me, it inspires...it lights up my life...it gives me a place to share my passion for the arts and with people who don't know the heart and soul of Trish Morgan. For if they knew, they would see the love and respect I have for each and every one of them. And, they would know that the young girl inside me is not so worthless as she had once believed.

We all have our baggage, and we all have lives and secrets that we keep from the world. But, at my age, I have tried to learn from my mistakes, and I have learned many things the hard way. I'm not perfect, but I sure try to be the best version of myself.

And finally, there is "Steel Magnolias" - and I am eternally grateful that Danni gave me a chance to play this role of Clairee. Now, to live up to that chance, to live up to this wonderful role.

Out of my comfort zone again? You betcha, although in a lot of ways, Clairee is me. A little smart-ass, a little smarmy sweet-talk, little old snide comments, yet full of love with a small circle of friends.

And why am I sharing this all with you? I guess I just wanted you to know a little bit about me and where it all began. I wanted you all to know that each and every one of us has challenges and even struggles we have had to overcome, and still do. Yet, here we are. Beautiful, strong, lovely people. All sizes, all colors, all different - yet all the same. Women who are glorious steel magnolias. And yes - we are here.

Come see this play, have a good meal at the "Wyck,” meet this cast, and have your cake and eat it, too! "Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion!" ~ Truvy

12 adults, $5 students, seniors age 75+ free. For more information or to make reservations or purchase tickets, call The Indie on Main at (304) 359-4254. You can also get more information by visiting the theater on Facebook. Tickets will also be available at the theater for each performance until sold out.







