ROMNEY - Recently, the Romney Reserves Alumni Association honored Sergeant First Class David Ross Jennings with its John Ailes Patriotism Award.

Jennings, a Desert Storm veteran, volunteered for the US Army Reserve June 1970.

While serving with the 14th Quarter Master Detachment, Greensburg, Pennsylvania, he deployed to Saudi Arabia. In February 1991, the 14th Quarter Master Detachment was barracked at Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

On Feb. 25, an Iraqi Al Hussein ballistic missile attack on Dhahran struck the barracks housing the 14th Quarter Master Detachment, killing 13 members of the unit and wounding several, including Sergeant First Class David Ross Jennings.

Awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat, SFC Jennings returned to the United States with the remainder of his unit to be discharged from active duty.

SFC Jennings makes his home in Short Gap with his wife Donna. The couple have two sons, Michael and Brian, four grandsons and three great-grandchildren.