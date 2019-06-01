NEW CREEK -- Warm days and cool evening are the perfect setting as the Rolling Acres Gospel Jubilee kicks off the summer music season June 19-22 at the Rolling Acres Gospel Music Park on Route 93 in Laurel Dale.

NEW CREEK -- Warm days and cool evening are the perfect setting as the Rolling Acres Gospel Jubilee kicks off the summer music season June 19-22 at the Rolling Acres Gospel Music Park on Route 93 in Laurel Dale.

The 36th annual gospel jubilee opens at 7 p.m. June 19 featuring the Gold City Quartet, Dave Powers and local musician Bob Shrout.

Since their inception in 1980, Gold City has set the standard for male quartets. Many have tried to pattern their style and sound, but there’s only one Gold City.

This Alabama-based group has garnered numerous number one songs, fan and industry awards, and honors yet they remain down-to-earth, grounded in their southern roots.

Now, in nearly 40 years of ministry, Daniel Riley, baritone, has assumed the management role and leads the group. He provides a smooth baritone vocal that blends perfectly with the other voices in the group, but also has the versatility to step out for a solo with power and soul.

Chris West anchors the group with his rich, deep, and clear bass voice. Lead vocalist Scott Brand follows a long list of dynamic lead vocalist and takes a back seat to no one. Brand has quickly gained fans with his commanding voice and musical delivery as well as his wonderful personality.

Tenor Thomas Nalley puts the top on the sound with his high clear tenor voice and sincere delivery of each song. Accompanying the group, G.W. Southard, provides just the right touch with his piano stylings that complement the quartet's powerful vocals.

Each member of Gold City is talented and dedicated to sharing the good news of the gospel through songs with encouraging and challenging lyrics, presented in an exciting performance on stage.

Dave Powers has been singing for over 25+ years. He grew up singing in his hometown church and fell in love with the "old time" hymns that the church sang.

In his teen years, he heard many southern gospel singers and began to love the sound of the quartet style music. He attended a Gold City Quartet concert and knew during that concert he wanted to sing for the Lord. He prayed that the Lord would use him to spread the gospel in song someday when it was in God's timing.

When he moved to Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, in 1988, he started singing bass with The Towne Singers. With the Towne Singers, he had the opportunity to travel overseas and do many concerts.

In 2003, he began singing background with David King and the Royal Express doing numerous "Elvis" concerts and had the honor to share the stage with the legendary Jordanairres.

Through prayer and support, Powers stepped out in faith and continued on his own in 2011 because he loves singing about his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In 2015, Dave was honored to share the stage with the respected southern gospel quartet, The Kingsmen, at the Rolling Acres Music Park. He also won the 2015 Keystone Award at the 40th PA State Singing Convention.

Also performing for the June sing are Thursday, June 20, the Kingsman Quartet, Hymns 4 Him and Tom Cohenour; Friday, June 21, The Chuck Wagon Gang and Richard Kiser and Saturday, June 22, The Pine Ridge Boys and Choraliers & Pearl and The Richters.

All services are held in a large pavilion and a concession stand is available. To reserve a spot for on-site camping, call 304-788-5866.

Be sure to visit www.rollingacresmusicpark.com for the latest updates on the summer season.



