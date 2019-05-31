Engineering firm says St. Andrew's Street span work set for fall, opening next sunner

PETERSBURG – After a dozen years of being closed to traffic and a decade's worth of dilapidation, the long-awaited work on the St. Andrew Street bridge is finally going to happen.

And once it does, there will be new traffic access below Interstate 95 to Poplar Lawn Park.

Ashley Johnson, of the design company Timmons Group that is engineering the new bridge, said the scope of the project is "a full bridge replacement" over Lieutenant's Run that the current bridge crosses. Lieutenant's Run is a stream originating from the Appomattox River that runs through Petersburg around Cameron Field area and parallels Interstate 85 for a distance.

“It is hands down the most efficient structure for a stream crossing like this,” Johnson said. “It’s durable and cost effective and reduces maintenance.”

The estimated $111,000 project is being financed by the Virginia Department of Transportation’s State of Good Repair program, ratified by Virginia in 2015 to address poorly paved roads and structurally deficient bridges.

Timmons is going to completely replace the deck with a pre-stressed voided concrete slab structure, a bridge design popular for rapid construction and cost-savings to build. Two bridges in Chesterfield County, on Qualla Road and Adkins Road, are also considered spans of this type.

The developer will keep the retaining walls on either side of the stream because they are in “relatively good shape, with just a few minor adjustments," Johnson said. Those walls will be reused to keep stream sediments from destabilizing the structure and avoid having to relocate the 18-inch water and 8-inch sewer lines that pass through the abatement.

The new bridge will be slightly longer than the current structure, while maintaining the existing sidewalk. As an “in-kind” replacement, the project has no added sidewalk plans and will end at the bridge. The design does facilitate the addition of future sidewalks, though.

The bridge will be equipped with a metal railing that is designed to be both aesthetically pleasing and adequate for pedestrian bicycle impact resistance.

The planning phase of the project is set to wrap up this summer, with construction set to begin in the fall. Johnson said the aim is to have the bridge completed by summer 2020.

