By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Corresponent

ELK GARDEN – Early voting for the June 11 Elk Garden election begins Saturday.

In person early voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 1 and June 8 at the town hall.

Both mayor Marian Droppleman and recorder Brandi Paugh are unopposed in their election bids.

Appearing on the ballot for council are Gary Wildman, Charles Welch, Dave Tichnell and Incumbents Kevin Broadwater, Jody Paugh and Michael Droppleman.