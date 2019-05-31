PETERSBURG — Police have arrested the person they believe is responsible for shooting a man at a city housing development.

Jamar Jones, 27, of Dinwiddie, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm within the city limits. He is being held without bond.

Police said Jones was arrested without incident Thursday.

The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Pin Oaks Estates on Pin Oaks Drive. Police said the victim was found on the basketball court with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are seeking information from anyone who may know something about the incident. Contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app on a mobile device.