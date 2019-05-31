KEYSER - Revisiting a subject discussed at the early May meeting of the Mineral County Commission, centering on the hiring of a part-time county planner, was part of the agenda for Tuesday's county meeting,

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - Revisiting a subject discussed at the early May meeting of the Mineral County Commission, centering on the hiring of a part-time county planner, was part of the agenda for Tuesday’s county meeting,

At the meeting of the county government officials, county coordinator Drew Brubaker said, “after further discussion,” the part-time planner will be an hourly paid employee.

During the last county commission meeting, county clerk Lauren Ellifritz, said that an hourly rate may be better for the new position due to less work involved with the part-time planner in the winter months.

Brubaker recommended the hourly rate for the part time planner be “from $12 to $17 per hour, depending on the qualifications” of the one to be hired.

He also said the new hire will not begin employment until the beginning of the new fiscal year.

Roger Leatherman voiced a concern, asking, “How will the affect of the closing of Verso have on how much to spend?” as pay rate for the part-time planner.

A motion of approval by the commissioners was made to begin the advertising process for the hiring of a county part-time planner.

In other business, several residents were appointed or reappointed to county committees and included: Curtis Moreland Sr. to the Frankfort Public Service; Tom Hughes, John Haines, and Jeffrey Jones to the Mineral County Parks and Recreation; and Commissioner Richard Lechliter to the Farmland Protection Board and the Airport Authority.

Another business item briefly discusses during the commission meeting concerned false alarms.

Leatherman said, “There were seven false alarms in the county last week,” adding that was a lot of alarms and, “something has to be done.”

The commissioners voted to have this subject be an agenda item at the next meeting of the commission.