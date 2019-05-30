RIDGELEY – It's been a busy month for law enforcement in Ridgeley.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

RIDGELEY – It’s been a busy month for law enforcement in Ridgeley.

“We pulled a pretty significant number of drugs off the streets last month,” reported Ridgeley Police chief Jake Ryan, noting the recovery of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and other drugs.

Officers completed 28 traffic stops and responded to three disputes, four calls for controlled dangerous substances, issued two warrants, responded to three calls for trespassing and made two driving under the influence arrests.

Ryan also expressed concern for the growing issues of tractor trailers at the underpass.

“It’s becoming kind of a problem,” he said, suggesting the idea of filling in the tunnel and making an above ground passage.

Ryan noted that incidents at the tunnel tie up a lot of manpower for both his department and volunteers with the Ridgeley Fire Department.

“When it happens, everything is clogged up,” he added, noting traffic back-ups in all directions.

In his report, mayor Mark Jones announced that policies are being put in place to address vehicle usage, proper conduct while working with the public and posts on social media.

Jones also reported meeting with attorney Jason Sites concerning the costs and issues surrounding the recertification of the levee.

While the levee is owned by the federal government and town officials have no control over the levee or are even allowed on the property, the cost of the certification is a burden being placed on the town. If the levee is not certified, it could impact the costs of flood insurance coverage in the town.

“I don’t understand how Cumberland can do this,” said Jones, adding that he continues to seek information and funding sources.

He said that he spoke to one engineer, who said that it relates back to Hurricane Katrina and the need to make sure the levees are working.

In other business, the council noted that they have been approached by a company wanting to build a market in the area of the former Ridgeley School.

The asbestos was mitigated and the school removed with plans for a future town hall and a new Ridgeley fire station.

Noting that no offers were made before the town and fire department undertook the demolition costs, Jones said, “We’ve went too far into this with our neighbor (fire department).”

Councilman Duke Lantz agreed, saying, “We should honor our deal with the fire department.”

On a final note, the council approved the second and final revisions to the scrap ordinance and repealed ordinances relating to the BOCA Code for plumbing, mechanics, property maintenance, energy conservation and family dwellings, which are now are covered under other ordinances.









