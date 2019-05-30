McHENRY, Md. – Garrett College recently announced the Verso Resource & Success Fair, originally scheduled for June 18, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 25.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon in the Garrett Information Enterprise Center (GIEC) building on the college’s main campus in McHenry.

According to Julie Yoder, GC’s dean of continuing education and workforce development, the event will be able to provide additional support and resource information to the Verso employees.

“We rescheduled the fair to better accommodate the Verso employees, as additional resources have been brought online in an effort to provide multi-point support and information to meet their needs,” stated Yoder.

“The event on June 25 will focus on providing the insight, coaching and information employees are in need of to begin the next chapter of their lives.”

Several partner organizations will be in attendance to answer any and all questions, discuss educational and career opportunities, and address financial implications.

“Organizations and individuals will be at the event to speak about life after dislocation, career planning, educational opportunities, understanding unemployment and financial funding, and will also provide one-on-one interaction, questions and answers, and coaching,” added Yoder.

Representatives from GC attended the initial Verso Resource Fair, and look forward to hosting the upcoming event at Garrett College.

“The first Verso event was a great success and we were pleased to participate with other community organizations,” stated Mike Tumbarello, GC’s director of enrollment management. “By speaking to individuals impacted by the closure, we gained a better understanding of their needs and “pain points” and have structured the event on the 25th to address those.”

Tumbarello continued, “This fair is not only about traditional career or educational paths, but will encompass opportunities to learn about the many opportunities available for the short- and long-term steps necessary to have a “soft landing” after the closure.”

Specific, interactive workshops and program resources will also be available on the following topics: job searching, starting a business, certificates and degrees, social services, and career opportunities in the manufacturing, allied health and transportation industries.

This event is free and open to all individuals affected by the Verso closure, including employees, families, and suppliers. Free parking is available and refreshments will be provided.

For additional information on the Verso Resource & Success Fair on June 25 at Garrett College, please contact Garrett College Continuing Education and Workforce Development at 301-387-3069 or the Admissions office at 301-387-3044.





