Old Dominion Barn Dance also features children of three huge country legends

HOPEWELL — The Old Dominion Barn Dance returned once again to its home at the Beacon Theater in the Wonder City, bringing with it rising country star Tony Jackson accompanied by Dion Pride, Georgette Jones and Michael Twitty, the grown children of country legends Charlie Pride, George Jones and Conway Twitty.

Former Mercury-Polygram recording artist and member of the Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame Donna Meade and show manager Lynne Colacone brought the Barn Dance back to Hopewell, and what a lively show it was as evidenced by the reactions of the guests.

The audience was especially excited for this show, cheering and “woo-hoooing” with robust energy and zeal.

“Hey, they did it for me when they did Glenn Campbell’s ‘Rhinestone Cowboy,’” said Tammy Graystone. “I loved that song, and it melted my heart to see it performed live, to hear it so great.”

Jimmy Johnwell, who drove in from Emporia with his wife, said, “Tony Jackson did it for us. That man has a voice straight from the classic time of country music, but he’s also new and fresh.”

Fans enjoyed a good mix of classic country songs performed by the full cast including Donna Meade, The Barn Burners, Fiddler Diane Hossinger, Christy Thompson, Daniel Menzies, Lynne Carnes, Mike Toney, Danny Menzies, Ryland Tinnell, Lee Blasingame and Tony Jackson.

Comedy skits between performances as well as sizzling clogging by the Old Dominion Barn Dance Cloggers energized the audience.

Josh Grigsby and County Line warmed everyone up with Bluegrass music before the Dion Pride, Georgette Jones and Michael Twitty burned up the stage with their lively and heartfelt songs.

All in all, fans once again enjoyed the best country music variety show this side of the Appalachian Mountains, right here in the Wonder City of Hopewell, Virginia.

The Barn Dance returns to Hopewell’s Beacon Theater on August 17 with country superstar Pam Tillis, featuring the popular Bluegrass band Mill Run.

After that, look forward to two more shows, the first features Bill Anderson with special guests Johah Riddle and Carolina Express on Saturday, November 9. The second stars Ronnie McDowell with family and friends for the very special Barn Dance Holiday Show (last year’s was cancelled because of snow) on Sunday, December 8.