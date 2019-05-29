PIEDMONT - The Piedmont swimming pool is ready to open for the year, and according to Paula Boggs, parks and recreation commissioner, the opening date has been set for Friday, May 31.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

During the May 22 evening local council meeting, she told the commissioners, “The pool has been painted and we will start filling it with water early next week.”

Boggs also mentioned reservations for the pool has already started coming in, and after a discussion concerning prices for daily and season passes plus pool rental, “The prices will remain the same as last year.”

She gave the prices as daily passes for adults as $3 and the student’s daily pass is $2, along with the pool rental of $75 per hour, including the lifeguard’s fee.

The season passes will remain at $70 for adults and $50 for students, in addition to family passes from two members being $120 to five members as $240.

Boggs said that a new diving board has been ordered for the pool.

In other business, Boggs said the results of the recent municipal election has been canvassed and certified, with a swearing-in of the officers will take place on Tuesday, June 4.