Service remembers the sacrifices armed forces members made for their country

On Monday, a Memorial Day Ceremony took place at the Colonial Heights War Memorial located on the Boulevard across from the courthouse.

The event was organized and hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars of The United States Robert E. Lee Post 2239 and American Legion Post 284; VFW Post 2239 Commander Richard Jefferson served as the master of ceremonies.

The American Legion Honor Guard presented and retired the Colors and Fort Lee soldiers presented the Fallen Heroes Banners.

A beautiful rendition of the National Anthem was sung by Amanda Griffith and the opening prayer was given by VFW Chaplin Gill Williams.

Special Guests announced were Speaker of the House of Delegates Kirk Cox, Mayor Gregory Kochuba and Colonial Heights Councilman Kenneth Frenier.

Present and recognized at the event were Army Veterans Colonel Porcher L. Taylor, Sergeant Ludwig Hoge and First Lieutenant Elizabeth R. Piecek. Taylor and Ludwig served in World War II, Vietnam and Korea and Piecek served in World War II.

Jefferson stated to the crowd, “On Memorial Day, let us honor those men and women who gave their lives for our country whether it be WW I, WW II, Korean Conflict, Vietnam, Iraq or Afghanistan. They gave the ultimate price; some gave all and all gave some.”

“To express noble Memorial Day sentiments, you should remember that this is the time to commemorate those who gave their lives in service to our country,” said Jefferson.

“We thank the living veterans on Memorial Day but show respect to their fallen comrades in arms, friends, and family. We must stand by our brothers and sisters in arms and again tell them help is available, and things will get better. Our fallen comrades answered the call, they stood watch, their families waited and some are still waiting and holding on to their memories to keep telling their stories.”

Jefferson continued, “Keep telling their stories and yours. Wear your apparel and represent your service and this great country.”

“May God bless our fallen heroes, you, your families, friends, homes and the Great United States of America,” concluded Jefferson.

Gold Star families and Veterans present were recognized, “Taps” was played and a Laying of Wreaths took place. Red roses were given to attendees who had lost loved ones serving their country.

The Benediction was delivered by American Legion Chaplain William H. Gibson III; a moment of silence was observed.

Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society Pipes & Drums performed Amazing Grace; immediately following, the American Legion Riders with the national organization Rolling Thunder, Inc. mounted their motorcycles and rode away.

A luncheon took place following the ceremony at the Colonial Heights American Legion #284.

Judith "Judy" Meri of Hopewell placed the rose she received at the Memorial Day Ceremony on her husband's memorial brick. Sandor "Sandy" Meri SFC served two tours in Vietnam, receiving the Purple Heart. Sandy was a member of the American Legion Post 284.

Meri shared, “My husband is buried at the Arlington Cemetery. I couldn’t get up there, so this was the next best thing; I attend every year.”

Cox shared, “Both the VFW 2239 and American Legion 284 did wonderful honoring all the men and women who have fallen. It’s really nice to see them both come together. It’s a great turnout and really moving to see the Fort Lee soldiers come and honor all the local fallen heroes with the memorial banners.”

Hoge commented, “The ceremony becomes better every year…the program and the area where the monument is located has improved greatly. The area is more available to handicapped people especially with the concrete slab that was laid that allows wheelchair and walker access.”

Ninety-nine year old Piecek who served as a nurse in WW II shared, “I thought the ceremony was pretty good. Now, I would like to find a corner to go to sleep.”

