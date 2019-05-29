HOPEWELL — On Saturday, May 11, from noon to 2 p.m., volunteers from Hopewell and across the Tri-Cities region came together to help beautify and clean up a wooded area in the Westmoreland neighborhood.

This cleanup was organized by Jane Briggs, president of the Westmoreland Homeowners Association, and Johnny Partin, Hopewell City councilor for Ward 3.

Briggs, who reached out to Partin to help organize the cleanup, was very pleased with the turnout and proud of the work accomplished.

“I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank all of the volunteers for their efforts in making Westmoreland an even more beautiful place to live,” Briggs said. “We had about 12 volunteers help clean an area between two homes on Westmoreland Court. This will make it much easier to be maintained for the neighborhood.”

After nearly two hours, approximately three dozen trash bags full of litter and debris were removed from wooded area. The volunteers also helped remove English ivy and dead tree limbs from some of the trees.

Hopewell City councilor Johnny Partin stated this is one of several cleanups in the neighborhood to come.

“All of us did a fantastic job working to removing a lot of the trash and debris that had accumulated in this area for many years,” Partin said. “It is amazing how much work can get done when a hardworking group of volunteers get together for a couple of hours. I'm looking forward to working with Mrs. Briggs in organizing some future cleanups so we can continue to make this neighborhood even more beautiful.”

The next Westmoreland neighborhood cleanup will be in the fall. There will be a cleanup on Jackson Street and Lee Street on Saturday, June 1, from 8-10 a.m. Meeting location will be at the DuPont Elementary school bus loop.