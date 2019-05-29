KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education inked a three-year contract with superintendent-elect Troy Ravenscroft Wednesday evening.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Board of Education inked a three-year contract with superintendent-elect Troy Ravenscroft Wednesday evening.

With board member Rob Woy recusing himself from the process, the board met with Ravenscroft in executive session for approximately 45-50 minutes to finalize the contract which provides him an annual salary of $113,000 for the first and second years and an increase to $115,500 for the third year.

“Mineral County Board of Education is pleased to announce the contract signing between Mineral County Schools and Mr. Troy Ravenscroft,” board president Lara Courrier said in a prepared statement following the vote.

“Mr. Ravenscroft has impressed us with his experience, integrity, work ethic, and knowledge and pride in our community. We are looking forward to continuing our mission of excellence for all of our students in Mineral County Schools.”

Ravenscroft is Woy’s son-in-law, and Woy therefore had to recuse himself from the selection and negotiation process involving the superintendent-elect.

Ravenscroft will be sworn in on June 17, and will assume his duties on July 1.

The current superintendent, Shawn Dilly, will remain in place until his contract expires on June 30.