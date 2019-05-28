For the second time in two months, a man is behind bars for threatening his soon-to-be ex-wife and running from police.

Michael Dewayne Parton was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly leading police on high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle reaching speeds over 100 mph in Kanawha and Jackson counties, said Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

His bond was set at $500,000 after his arraignment in Jackson County Magistrate Court, Mellinger said.

Parton had been threatening his wife and her boyfriend all night over the phone, Mellinger said. Parton told the woman he was coming to take her, and he intended to kill the boyfriend.

Deputies said Parton was in Florida while making the calls and was driving a stolen vehicle back to West Virginia.

Deputies tracked Parton’s cell phone and caught up with him near Kenna, Mellinger said.

Parton was arrested after a similar incident last month that involved threats to his wife as well as a police pursuit .

In this latest incident, Parton faces several charges including attempted murder and receiving and transferring a stolen vehicle.