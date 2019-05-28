Colonial Heights Cub Scouts celebrate pack's golden anniversary, take their next steps in their Scouting careers

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Doug Oldmixon thinks of Cub Scout Pack 150 as family. After all, his family and Pack 150 are so entwined.

“My den leader in 1986 was my father, Robert Oldmixon," he recalled. “I went on to be my son Forest’s den leader in 2012. Then, I went on to be Cub master for several years.”

Oldmixon was the guest speaker at last weekend’s 50th anniversary of the pack held at Wesley United Methodist Church, the only host the group has ever had. In addition to speaking, Oldmixon brought along his old Cub Scout uniform that he wore at 8 years old.

The meeting was a combination of reflecting on the past and looking to the future. In addition to the reminiscing, Cub Scouts also graduated from the pack and “crossed over” to their next level of Scouting.

Sandra Daul has been a den leader for both of her son’s tracks through Scouting. She was among several people recognized during the ceremony for their contributions.

“I’ve just thoroughly enjoyed Scouting,” said Daul, who now serves as an adventure advisor for Crew 900. “I think it teaches great value to the young men. It gets our youth outdoors who normally would not think about doing it, and it teaches them life skills.”

Daul’s son, Codey, was in the pack from 1999 to 2005. He eventually went on to become an Eagle Scout.

“I’m here today for the reunion and to support Pack 150’s 50th anniversary,” he added.

During the ceremony, a time capsule was buried on Wesley’s grounds to be opened in 25 years. Included in the capsule were current Scouts’ answers to a question about what they expect to be doing in 2044 when the capsule is unearthed and opened. They ranged from working with their fathers to playing professional sports.

Aside from the reflections, the evening was a time to recognize Cub Scouts who crossed over to their next level of Scouting. The crossing-over ceremony was just that, with the Scouts crossing a makeshift bridge symbolizing their growth.

Parents were also heavily involved in the ceremony. Prior to the crossing, parents were asked to remove their child’s Cub Scout neckerchief and replace it with their new rank badges.

Kristi K. Higgins may be reached at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com.