Phase II project turns old boys locker rooms into classroom, storage space

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Colonial Heights High School (CHHS) staff members and students, Colonial Heights Public Schools (CHPS) board members and city council members gathered inside a new CHHS classroom last week to commemorate the recent completion of the second and final phase of the school’s locker and team room renovation project.

Back in November, the school celebrated the completion of phase one of the major renovation project, which involved providing student athletes and coaching staff with two new team rooms, two new training rooms, two new coaches’ offices, air conditioning, freshly-painted walls and lockers and new shower facilities, which hadn’t been utilized in their previous condition in many years.

The second phase of the project involved turning the old boys' locker rooms, which hadn’t been renovated since they were built in 1964, into a functioning classroom and several large storage rooms.

“Initially I didn't think we were going to be able to get this classroom space and the storage space. Mr. Hedblom [the CHPS Assistant Superintendent of Business Services] gave me a call and he said, ‘We’re getting Phase II,’ and I was so excited because to have space in this old of a building is a luxury,” said CHHS Principal Kristin Janssen.

Janssen went on to note that, due to lack of storage space prior to the renovations, student athletes and coaches had to store risers, mats and other sports equipment in hallways and in the auditorium.

“All of that is going to change once this space opens,” Janssen said. “I know [CHHS Athletic Director] Mr. Carsley is biting at the bit to get back there. And I know this phase, believe it or not, this used to be the boys' locker room space, and to have all of this redone into a functional classroom that’s going to have furniture and whiteboards and SMART Boards and things like that in it is going to be amazing.”

Janssen, as well as CHPS Board Chairman Angie Woody and Superintendent Dr. Joseph Cox, went on to thank Hedblom, CHPS Director of Maintenance Kenny Harrell, the maintenance team, the school board, Enteros Design, Harlan Construction and City Council, who split the cost of the capital project with the school division.

“I just appreciate it because finally my children have some updated facilities that really are taking us into the next century, and I’m just really, really appreciative,” said Janssen.

Following remarks, several student athletes gathered around to cut the ribbon, and then Carsley took attendees on a tour of the newly renovated facilities.