Airport police said he was stopped at a checkpoint with gun in his bag; he said he forgot it was in there

A Chester man faces weapons-violation charges after he was stopped at the airport in Baltimore with a handgun in his carry-on bag.

Maryland Transit Authority Police Lt. Jonathan Green identified the person detained as Timothy Dean James Jr., 40. Green said James has been charged with carrying and transporting a handgun and tampering with a security device. In Maryland, the charge is considered a misdemeanor.

A statement from the Transportation Safety Administration never identified James as the gun owner and had originally stated he was from Hopewell. But Green said the MTAP report listed James as residing in Chester.

Green said the incident happened about 3:55 p.m. Friday at a security checkpoint inside Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. According to the police report, the .9mm handgun was discovered when James' carry-on bag was x-rayed. It was not loaded.

According to police and the TSA, James told authorities that particular bag he was carrying was one that he takes with him to a firing range, and he did not know the handgun was still inside.

Once it was discovered, the handgun was confiscated and James detained. It was not made known which airline he was to fly on or at which checkpoint the gun was discovered.

TSA said Friday's arrest was the third consecutive day that someone was stopped at a checkpoint with a gun in their baggage. In both of the other instances, the suspects were from Anne Arundel, Md. So far this year, 14 handguns have been confiscated at BWI.

BWI is one of the East Coast's busiest airports. According to its webpage, the airport averages more than 68,000 passengers per day.

