WESTERNPORT - The Westernport Library will host the Lawyer in the Library program on Tuesday, June 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

This program provides free civil legal services to the community. No appointments are necessary and assistance is provided on a first-come, first served basis by Maryland Legal Aid staff.

One-on-one advice is offered on a variety of civil legal issues including: bankruptcy, child custody and support, debt collection, expungements, government benefits, foreclosure, landlord/tenant, veterans’ benefits, and wage claims.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Howell, director of programming, at jhowell@alleganycountylibrary.info or 301-777-1200.






