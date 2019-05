KEYSER - Chris Paitsel received his retirement sergeant ID and badge last week from Keyser Police chief Tom Golden during a reception held in his honor at City Hall.

Also pictured are Officer Clint Ward, Senior Officer Chase McKenzie, administrator Buck Eagle, and mayor Damon Tillman.