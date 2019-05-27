KEYSER - Connor DelSignore (third from left) was crowned Mr. GT Thursday in a pageant sponsored at Keyser High School by athletic queen candidates Haylea Wilson and Carlie DelSignore.
Runners up were: (l-r) Brian Liller, third; Evan Matlick, first; Connor DelSignore; Willie Ack, second; Phillip Biser, fourth; and
Eli Kesner, fan favorite.
Photo courtesy KHS Athletics Facebook