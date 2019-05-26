DINWIDDIE — State Police say a county woman faces a traffic violation in a two-car crash Saturday night on U.S. Route 460 in the county's Church Road area that left two men seriously injured.

According to reports, Ashley Lewis, 49, of Dinwiddie, was turning off of Courthouse Road onto Route 460 around 6:45 p.m. when she hit a westbound sedan. Police said Lewis was wearing her seat belt and was not hurt.

However, the two men in the westbound sedan were seriously injured. Police said the driver was not wearing his seat belt and was taken to a local hospital. The passenger was belted in, but he was taken via MedFlight helicopter to an area hospital. Updates on their condition were not available.

State Police charged Lewis with failure to yield the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.