Auditions for 'Children of Eden Jr.' at Lee Playhouse, upcoming Petersburg elementary school service project

Register now for Class of '69 reunion

PETERSBURG — The Peabody High School Class of 1969 is planning their 50th reunion, scheduled for August 9-11, 2019.

The deadline for registration is June 30. hotel arrangements are available.

Registration forms can be downloaded at www.peabodyreunions.com. Contact Cynthia Branch, Melvin Jones, Claudette Stewart or a committee member for more information.

Auditions for upcoming children's production

FORT LEE — The Theatre Company at Fort Lee has announced audition dates for its upcoming production “Children of Eden Jr.”

Auditions for this children’s production will be held on June 8 and 15 at 10 a.m. at the Lee Playhouse, located at Building 4300 Mahone Ave. in Fort Lee.

Director Eden DiMarco seeks 30 actors ages 6-18 for a variety of roles. Those auditioning need to bring sheet music. No acapella or backup vocals if CD is used. Those auditioning should be dressed for dance movement. No performers paid.

Rehearsals begin immediately after casting. Performance dates are weekends July 26-28 and August 2-4.

For additional information, call 804-734-6629.

Upcoming community service project

PETERSBURG — On Saturday, June 1, Petersburg Public Schools, in partnership with Petersburg Recreation, will host a "Playground Beautification Day" at Lakemont Elementary School, located at 51 Gibbons Ave. in Petersburg.

From 8 a.m. to noon, volunteers will mulch the playground and paint the equipment. Everything will be provided, but volunteers are needed.

If you or your organization would like to participate in this community service project, call 804-324-4014 or email ambassadors@petersburg-va.org by Wednesday, May 29.

For more information, call 804-324-4014.