PETERSBURG — A 20-year-old man is in stable but critical condition at an area hospital after being shot late Saturday night at the Petersburg East apartment complex.

The unidentified victim was located in the 2300 of Navajo Court, in the city's east end, sometime before 11 p.m. Police have not released the nature of his injuries, saying that the investigation into the shooting remains active.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. Information also may be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

This is a developing story.