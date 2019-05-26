Petersburg Police are investigating unrelated incidents that took place late Saturday, early Sunday in different parts of the city

PETERSBURG — The Memorial Day weekend was anything but quiet for Petersburg Police, who responded to unrelated incidents of a late-night shooting Saturday in the east end of the city, followed by an armed robbery early Sunday morning in the city's Walnut Hill area.

Police said the shooting was reported sometime before 11 p.m. Saturday at the 2300 block of Navajo Court, part of the Petersburg East apartment community. An unidentified 20-year-old man was found at the scene and taken to an area hospital, where he was last reported in stable but critical condition.

Police have not released many details about the shooting, including the nature of the victim's injuries. They said the investigation into the incident is continuing and ask anyone with any information to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

About six hours after the Navajo Court shooting, police said, one adult and two juveniles were arrested after an alleged armed robbery in the 1700 block of Johnson Avenue near Lee Park. Details about the nature of the case were not released.

The two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were charged with robbery, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery, carjacking, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of marijuana. Their identities were not released because of their ages.

The adult arrested was 19-year-old Taji Parker. He was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.