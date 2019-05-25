Chief Steve Silverheels will share evangelistic message at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church

HOPEWELL — Anyone old enough to remember the classic radio and television show “The Lone Ranger” remembers the main character’s supporting hero Tonto, who was the Native American half of the famous duo played by Jay Silverheels.

Jay’s son, known as Chief Steve Silverheels, is an evangelist, and the chief is coming back to Hopewell to preach again. Chief Steve and his wife Phyllis travel all across the United States to raise money to buy food, clothing and medicine for Native Americans in need.

His story began some time ago when he was not living a very Christian lifestyle. Silverheels said that, after he got out of the armed services as an army vet, he was an alcoholic and drug addict. “God saved me in 1974,” he said, adding he’d been drinking and partying for two days, eventually ending up in bed where God sent him a vision.

The chief recalls God said these words to him, “I’ve been calling you all your life and you’ve gone your own way. Today you will answer my call or you will go spend eternity in Hell.”

The next thing Silverheels knew, he woke and was crying out to the Lord. “He saved me and delivered me that night,” said the chief. “I’ve been in the ministry for over 50 years now. He called me into the ministry.”

“God is a god of miracles,” said Silverheels. “The day he saved me and delivered me was a miracle day for me.”

“I’ve had so many miracles and seen so many for so many people,” said Silverheels. “I’ve watched him, the Lord, work on people’s hearts and their health as they come forward in the name of Jesus to become anointed and healed.”

Silverheels explained that some people don’t feel a particular shock or sensation when they’re being healed. His response to that is God works in mysterious ways, sometimes healing instantly or gradually, referring to the biblical healing of a leper who had to go into the water seven times before emerging from it whole and healed.

“He heals instantly, gradually and ‘as you go,’” said Silverheels. “Don’t give up your faith. Keep your hope up because God’s going to do it when you least expect it.

“God made us spirit, soul and body,” Silverheels added. “Not the other way around.

“God has given me so many messages,” said Silverheels, stating he never speaks the same message twice, and goes into churches to speak without a predetermined message. “Somebody in there is hurting, needs healing, a pat on the back or a hug.”

Silverheels will be holding a Native American Revival sponsored by the Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, located at 1201 Blackstone Ave. in Hopewell, on Sunday, June 2 at 11 a.m. There will be a meet and greet with the chief at 10:30 a.m.

For more information about Chief Steve Silverheels and the Native American Revival, contact David Phillips at 804-458-2406.