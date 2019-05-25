What does Memorial Day mean to you? Your answer probably can be traced back to the time in which you were born.

Unless you are a part of the Greatest Generation, a military family, someone touched by military service, or perhaps just a history nerd like me, Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer … a time for backyard barbecues and pool parties, trips to the beach, long car rides, and the day when amusement parks begin their full operating schedules. For those who prefer retail therapy, it’s a day of big sales, to go out or online and buy that summer wardrobe or gear that otherwise would make the upcoming dog days just so completely incomplete.

For the Greatest Generation, it is a time to remember friends and old Army buddies who went off to fight and never made it back. For the military family, it’s a time to honor a parent, child, sibling or other loved one who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

I consider myself to be part of the last two categories listed above. Yes, I am a history nerd, and yes, I am someone touched by military service. I have had, and thank God still have, family members who served in the military, from all the way back to World War II to those who served in whatever they are calling the latest military crisis these days.

My dad was a World War II veteran and a member of the Greatest Generation. And while he did not single-handedly win the war for our side, he served his country as only he could do. It might not have been alongside Generals Patton, MacArthur or Eisenhower, but it was truly an integral part. Like many WWII veterans, he was a bit reticent to talk about what happened during the war, only sharing anecdotes here and there. If it was anything bad, he took all those memories with him to the hereafter.

He was in Quartermaster. For you civilians, that’s supply. QM was responsible for making sure the folks on the front lines had everything they needed to pummel the enemy to Kingdom Come. He used to say the only real action he saw during the war was the weekly poker games they used to have.

It was when we went to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans three years ago that I truly realized just how close to the action he really was.

As we toured the Pacific Theater wing of the museum, I made a beeline to the exhibit about New Guinea. I vaguely remembered the area where he told me he was stationed, but I think I was able to locate it on the map. Turns out he was way, way closer to the action than he let on. Matter of fact, if the fighting had turned just a few degrees in one direction, I might not have been standing there reading about it, or sitting here writing about standing there reading about it.

There are only two museums I have visited in which I have cried. One is the National Holocaust Museum in Washington, and the other is the National WWII Museum. In Washington, I cried for people to whom I had no direct connection other than to read about them in history books. In New Orleans, I cried for the gentle soul I knew and loved (and still do) as my hero, not understanding until that very moment why he did not want to talk so much about seeing the horrors of war. He was only a few miles away from it.

These days, living in such a volatile political climate where anything you say or do labels you either as a flaming liberal or hardline conservative, I often think about what the original organizers of Memorial Day would think if they could see how people commemorate it today. They did not put it together just so we could drive, fly, tan/burn, swim, fish, eat, get sand between our toes or just get a day off from work. They did it so we can honor those men and women, the survivors as well as the dead, who fought for our freedom to do all of those things on Memorial Day.

No matter if you were a five-star general like Ike or a supply clerk like Staff Sgt. William M. Atkinson, what you did to serve your country made a difference in how we live today.

For that, we all should check our political differences at the door and for one day not be liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican, pro-this or pro-that, paper or plastic or whatever we tend to label each other. We all should be one thing.

Grateful.

