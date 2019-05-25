KEYSER - Mineral County has several vacancies on county-appointed boards and committees.

For the News Tribune

These positions are on a volunteer basis and exist on the following boards: Mineral County Board of Health, Mineral County Building Commission, Mineral County Development Authority, Mineral County Parks and Recreation and the Mineral County Planning Commission.

Several of these boards require their members to be from different districts or represent other organizations.

Those interested in any of the above listed boards may send a letter expressing their interest and willingness to serve on the board, being sure to include contact information, to the County Clerk’s Office by June 19, 2019. You may address your letter to Mineral County Clerk, 150 Armstrong Street, Keyser, WV 26726 or may drop off Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

For further information, call 304-788-3924.



