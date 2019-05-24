Event held to recognize veterans, active-duty military personnel, law-enforcement officers and first responders, featured music, the presentation of colors and speakers from Fort Lee.

PETERSBURG — Any servicemember that has served in active duty can be recognized by the patch they wear under the American flag on their right shoulder. Two servicemembers with that distinction addressed Petersburg High School Thursday in honor of Memorial Day.

When Staff Sgt. Nicole M. Myers joined the military in February 2001, the United States was not yet a nation at war. She reported to her first active duty station at Fort Hood, Texas just 17 days before the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

“At the very moment the south airplane struck the south tower I contemplated all the decisions I had made,” she said. “Did I want to be there anymore? Did I need to be there anymore? Weren’t there enough soldiers to my left and right who would cover down if I left?”

She ended up deploying to the Middle East where she served in combat situations, pulling guard shifts in enemy territory, uncertain if she would see the next day. Myers lost friends, battle buddies and even family members to war along the way.

“Through it all I have never questioned my ability or decision to serve,” she said.

Her comrade and brother-in-arms, Maj. Rondell Robinson, also addressed the auditorium of students at Petersburg High School.

He gave students seven “nuggets” of knowledge as he likes to call them, or the seven core values of the U.S. Army — loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.

“So, I say to the JROTC students and students at large, upon graduation – because that day will come – it’ll be your leadership that you will encounter, and that will take you to great paths and great heights for your future endeavors,” Robinson said. “You may not know you are embodying those attributes while you are doing them, but trust me when it counts, you’ll understand.”

These active service members accompanied Fort Lee Army Logistics University President, Michael Williams, to Petersburg High, looking to share their respect for a holiday honoring Americans’ sacrifices.

“Memorial Day is a day of national awareness and reverence, a day for us to honor the military men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation, its values of our freedoms and our liberties,“ Williams said.

The holiday was called Decoration Day in its earliest forms, beginning from the tradition of decorating graves with flowers and wreaths and flags.

This is the third year Petersburg High has held its Memorial Day tribute, honoring veterans, military personnel, law enforcement officers and first responders. It began when Superintendent Dr. Marcus Newsome entered the school system. Newsome himself comes from a family of servicemembers, with a father and two brothers who served.

“My dad was born in 1924. He was out hunting rabbits one day and when he came back, he heard that Pearl Harbor had been bombed,” Newsome said. “He immediately left school and went into the service.”

Having grown up in a military family, Newsome said it was important to him to revive the city’s traditions and bring stories to the students.

“I hope that they learned lessons of service and sacrifice. Maybe they will have left feeling a little bit more patriotic than they did, with a degree of understanding of what Memorial Day means,” Newsome said. “It’s more than just cookouts and barbecue, it really is recognizing these heroes.”

Petersburg Public Schools Curriculum Specialist, Dr. Brenda Mayo says she was able to organize the event through the school system's strong relationship with Fort Lee.

“We have always had a strong relationship with Fort Lee,” she said. “They have been instrumental in helping our students with things like back to school supplies and uniforms. As a physical partner this was just an outstanding opportunity.”

She said the knowledge of the partnership was lacking, and that reaffirming it was a great objective to work toward.

“Our students know VSU but few of them know we have an active military university right here,” Mayo said. “We wanted to bring soldiers that were at different levels in their career to show kids the longitudinal perspective, that they can go in and become any level of officer or soldier, or whatever they want to be.”

Sean Jones can be reached at sjones@progress-index.com or 804-722-5172.