FORT ASHBY - Laicey Dolly of Fort Ashby was recently named the 2019 West Virginia - Miss Agriculture USA Queen.

Miss Agriculture USA is a new non-profit agriculture promotion organization featuring queens of all ages who promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.

Laicey is a 17-year-old senior at Frankfort High School. After graduation, she will be attending Potomac State College in the fall of 2019, where she will study pre-veterinary medicine. Laicey was recently awarded a PSU scholarship after winning the school’s livestock judging competition.

Her agricultural interests include working at a local dairy farm operation, raising and breeding sheep, and showing market lambs and market hogs at the county and state fairs. Laicey has been an active member of the Mineral County FFA Chapter for the last four years, where she has also served as the chapter’s secretary. She has competed in multiple career development events, which include veterinary science, livestock evaluation, meat evaluation, and food science. Through these opportunities, Laicey has competed and placed twice in the National FFA competitions.

Personally, she seeks out opportunities which allow her to educate others about the importance of the agriculture industry, as well as society’s need for it.

Laicey will be competing at the National Miss Agriculture USA Queen competition to be held in Ohio on June 29, 2019.

If you would like Laicey to make an appearance at your event, please contact MissAgricultureUSA@gmail.com. We are AGvocates for Agriculture!

For more information about the Miss Agriculture USA organization, visit www.MissAgricultureUSA.org.



