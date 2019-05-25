KEYSER - Following an executive session for the Mineral County Development Authority, two motions were approved by the board members to begin lease processes between the authority and Automated Packaging Systems.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - Following an executive session for the Mineral County Development Authority, two motions were approved by the board members to begin lease processes between the authority and Automated Packaging Systems.

The first motion was to allow Kevin Clark, executive director for the authority, to continue to execute a lease for the packaging company for space in the former Anchor Glass building, which was purchased by the development authority several years ago and now utilized as a warehouse.

Part of the motion included the Automated Packaging Systems to rent space of about 27,000 square feet in the warehouse at $3 per square foot per year.

Clark said part of the warehouse space for the packaging company is presently being used by Verso for paper storage, and he said that the exiting process for Verso is expected to be finalized by August.

Clark said that in the future ten new jobs will be created at Automated Packaging and he said the company’s “future growth in Mineral County is very good.”

The second approved motion involved the leasing of the shell building in the Fort Ashby Business and Technology Park to the packaging company until the space at the Anchor Glass Plant Warehouse becomes available.

Board member Terry Liller said the rental of the shell building was significant because, “This is the first occupant of this building.”

Clark said the profit from the shell building transaction will go towards the loan balance from the WV Water Development Authority.

In other business, the election of board officers for the development authority will take place in June, and those nominated at the recent meeting included: John Lusk for president; Buck Eagle for vice president; Shelley Friend for secretary; and Lucas Taylor for treasurer.

Nominations for officers will continue to be open at the June meeting prior to the election