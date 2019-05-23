PETERSBURG — The Virginia Opera and Battersea Foundation will present Arias & Duets from favorite operas and Broadway musicals on Saturday, June 8. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the lawn performance beginning at 7 p.m.

This event is free, open to the public and is family friendly. Visitors should bring blankets or chairs for seating.

In addition to the music, there will be beer, wine, sodas and a food truck available. Those planning to attend may pre-order boxed small plates to enjoy during the performance.

Historic Battersea is located at 1289 Upper Appomattox Lane.